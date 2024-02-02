Adrian Beltre HOF Induction: Newly inducted third baseman to be enshrined as member of Texas Rangers

Adrian Beltre is one of the most beloved baseball players of his generation. Not only did the third baseman connect with fans because of his incredible talent but also because of his playful personality. Over the course of his 21-year MLB career, Beltre made a name for himself as one player who appeared to love being on the field every single game.

The third baseman heard his name called earlier this year as the latest member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In the first year that Adrian Beltre had his name on the Hall of Fame ballot, the four-time All-Star found himself inducted alongside the all-time greats.

While it was not much of a surprise that Beltre found himself inducted into the Hall of Fame, there were questions surrounding which team he would represent. Over his 21-year career, Beltre played for a number of teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and the Texas Rangers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Adrián Beltré will officially enter the @baseballhall as a Texas Ranger!" - @Rangers

On Friday, Beltre made his decision official announcing that he would be representing the Texas Rangers in the Hall of Fame. The five-time Gold Glove Award winner spent eight seasons with the Texas Rangers and will now be wearing their logo on his Hall of Fame bust.

A closer look at Adrian Beltre's tenure with the Texas Rangers

Even though Beltre spent time with four different clubs during his MLB career, many believed that he would be selected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Texas Rangers. Not only did Beltre spend the most seasons with Texas, but some of the best seasons of his career were also with the Rangers.

During his eight years with the Texas Rangers, Adrian Beltre appeared in a total of 1,098 games. Over those games, Beltre posted a .304 batting average with 199 home runs, 699 RBIs, and 1,277 hits. With Texas, the Hall of Famer earned three All-Star selections, as well as three Gold Glove Awards.

Expand Tweet

"Adrián Beltré will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Texas Ranger. He joins Nolan Ryan and Ivan Rodriguez as the third player to be inducted as a Texas Ranger" - @TalkinBaseball_

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.