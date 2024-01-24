"Adrian Beltre turned a lot better than we thought" - Former Rangers GM gets candid on first ballot HOF inductees' remarkable MLB career

Adrian Beltre is one of those top players who made it to the 2024 Hall of Fame list. He received an outstanding support of 95.1% to join the list, becoming the fifth Dominican player to enter the Hall of Fame.

Being the first year on the ballot, he received 366 votes. He also obtained the third-highest WAR among third-basemen. Talking about his success, his former general manager, Jon Daniels, stated that he turned out to be a lot better at the time.

"He turned out a whole lot better than maybe we thought at the time. It was a good team when he joined but Adrian took it to another level on and off the field," Daniels said in an interview with the MLB Network Radio.

Daniels signed Beltre with the Texas Rangers for a five-year, $80 million contract. The Rangers turned out to be the most notable team of his career. Daniels praised Beltre for his contribution and performance with Texas.

Adrian Beltre's incredible 21-year career

Apart from the Rangers, he had an excellent stretch with the Dodgers, Mariners, and Red Sox. Known as one of the greatest third basemen, he certainly deserves a spot on the Hall of Fame list.

He smashed a total of 477 home runs and is ranked No. 31 on the list of MLB career home run leaders. He recorded 3,166 hits and played a total of 2,759 games. In MLB's history, he is among 11 players to have 3000 hits and 450 plus home runs.

The 44-year-old won three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, and three All-Star selections for the Rangers alone. Overall, he won four Silver Sluggers and five Gold Gloves. However, the four-time All-Star was unable to become an MVP. Yet, he finished second once for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Many praise his incredible journey, as he continues to be an inspiration. Players need a 75 percent vote to make it to the Hall of Fame list. As for Beltre, it was a cakewalk to get 95.1 percent of the 385 writers who cast ballots.

The Rangers retired his jersey No. 29 in the season after his final game. He was elected alongside Joe Mauer and Todd Helton. Mauer was voted in by 76.1 percent, while Helton secured 79.7 percent.

