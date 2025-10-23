Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, turns up the glamor in an off-shoulder bodycon dress

San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon’s wife, Melany, shared an elegant photo dump with a clip on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Melany wore a pale yellow off-shoulder bodygown. She also shared a snapshot and added three emojis.

San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez’s wife, Gladys, reacted with fire emojis.

Luis Arraez’s wife, Gladys, reacted to Melany's story.(melanymqz/Instagram)

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)

The Padres were eliminated from the postseason after a 3-1 loss against the Chicago Cubs in a National League Division Series on October 2 at Wrigley Field.

Adrian Morejon’s wife, Melany, gave a sneak peek of her homemade sourdough starter

On Wednesday, Melany shared a jar of her sourdough starter on her Instagram story. The sourdough inside the jar was fermented. She added a humorous caption:

“Girl, chill.”

She also added another caption:

“My sourdough starter is too excited.”

She also showed her culinary skills by sharing her fruit sourdough variation on her Instagram story. The images highlight a loaf filled with chunks of chocolate, dried fruit and nuts.

“Ok, this is actually insane.” Melany wrote a caption,

Two days ago, Melany shared a picture of a golden, crusty baked sourdough loaf on her Instagram.

“I know you all secretly missed the sourdough content LOL we are back.” She captioned it

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)

Melany shares her baking routine on Instagram and also offers nutrient-rich alternatives for some of her recipes, such as oatmeal protein cookies and healthy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, complete with a full recipe.

