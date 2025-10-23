  • home icon
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, turns up the glamor in an off-shoulder bodycon dress

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 23, 2025 08:18 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon’s wife, Melany, shared an elegant photo dump with a clip on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Melany wore a pale yellow off-shoulder bodygown. She also shared a snapshot and added three emojis.

San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez’s wife, Gladys, reacted with fire emojis.

Luis Arraez's wife, Gladys, reacted to Melany's story.(melanymqz/Instagram)
Luis Arraez’s wife, Gladys, reacted to Melany's story.(melanymqz/Instagram)
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)

The Padres were eliminated from the postseason after a 3-1 loss against the Chicago Cubs in a National League Division Series on October 2 at Wrigley Field.

Adrian Morejon’s wife, Melany, gave a sneak peek of her homemade sourdough starter

On Wednesday, Melany shared a jar of her sourdough starter on her Instagram story. The sourdough inside the jar was fermented. She added a humorous caption:

“Girl, chill.”

She also added another caption:

“My sourdough starter is too excited.”

She also showed her culinary skills by sharing her fruit sourdough variation on her Instagram story. The images highlight a loaf filled with chunks of chocolate, dried fruit and nuts.

“Ok, this is actually insane.” Melany wrote a caption,

Two days ago, Melany shared a picture of a golden, crusty baked sourdough loaf on her Instagram.

“I know you all secretly missed the sourdough content LOL we are back.” She captioned it
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)

Melany shares her baking routine on Instagram and also offers nutrient-rich alternatives for some of her recipes, such as oatmeal protein cookies and healthy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, complete with a full recipe.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

