Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, turns up the glamor in an off-shoulder bodycon dress

San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon’s wife, Melany, shared an elegant photo dump with a clip on her Instagram story on Wednesday.
Melany wore a pale yellow off-shoulder bodygown. She also shared a snapshot and added three emojis.
San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez’s wife, Gladys, reacted with fire emojis.
The Padres were eliminated from the postseason after a 3-1 loss against the Chicago Cubs in a National League Division Series on October 2 at Wrigley Field.
Adrian Morejon’s wife, Melany, gave a sneak peek of her homemade sourdough starter
On Wednesday, Melany shared a jar of her sourdough starter on her Instagram story. The sourdough inside the jar was fermented. She added a humorous caption:
“Girl, chill.”
She also added another caption:
“My sourdough starter is too excited.”
She also showed her culinary skills by sharing her fruit sourdough variation on her Instagram story. The images highlight a loaf filled with chunks of chocolate, dried fruit and nuts.
“Ok, this is actually insane.” Melany wrote a caption,
Two days ago, Melany shared a picture of a golden, crusty baked sourdough loaf on her Instagram.
“I know you all secretly missed the sourdough content LOL we are back.” She captioned it
Melany shares her baking routine on Instagram and also offers nutrient-rich alternatives for some of her recipes, such as oatmeal protein cookies and healthy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, complete with a full recipe.