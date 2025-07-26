"Adult Disneyland" - Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea highlights one grown-up thrill that gives her pure childlike happiness

For children, Disneyland means joy, excitement and fun, but for adults, the word means something entirely different. LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, considers a good facial treatment as comparable to Disneyland for adults.On Friday, Chelsea posted a story on social media, sharing a candid glimpse of her self-care ritual. From the corner of a spa, she captures a video featuring skincare tools and an Epicutis-branded chair. Over the image, she wrote:&quot;This is adult Disneyland for me. Facials with my fave @epicutis 🥰&quot;Chelsea's Instagram storyChelsea is likely promoting products of Epicutis, which is a beauty, cosmetic and personal care brand. It claims to be science-based and provides clean skincare for all skin types.Freddie Freeman and Chelsea join fellow teammate at 2025 ESPYsThe 33rd edition of the annual ESPY Awards took place on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. LA Dodgers star Freddie Freeman attended the event with his wife, Chelsea Freeman.At the event, the couple met Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow and his fiancée, Meghan Murphy, as well. Chelsea posted the group photo among several pictures from this year's event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFreeman wore a tan suit with a white dress shirt for the event. Meanwhile, Chelsea wore a strapless, form-fitting dress. The dress is a metallic olive or green shade with structured detailing at the bodice.Standing beside Chelsea, Meghan donned a sparkly-toned dress with thin straps. It had a fitted silhouette with shimmering embellishments. Her fiancé, Glasnow, was wearing a light gray suit over a casual white crew-neck shirt.Prior to the ESPYs moment, the group also made a surprise appearance at the iconic Dodger Stadium Blue Diamond Gala, sporting Dodgers gear.On the baseball front, Freeman is enjoying another good season, but maybe with less power. While he's hitting .297, he has only hit 10 home runs, along with two stolen bases. On the other end, Glasnow has only been able to make eight starts, but he's been highly effective on the mound. In 36.0 innings pitched, he has posted a 2.75 ERA with 46 strikeouts.