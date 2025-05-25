After 40-year-old Cubs star's 1st homer in 2025, Pete Crow-Armstrong gives strong verdict

Chicago Cubs veteran Justin Turner isn’t done yet — and teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong made sure the world knows it.

Turner hit his first home run of the 2025 season on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs veteran went deep in the top of the third inning off Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott, giving the team their first run of the game.

After Turner launched his first home run in 2025, he became the latest player to go deep in his 40s. His teammate PCA posted a celebratory story showing his respect.

PCA reshared a graphic from MLB highlighting Turner alongside Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera as the "last two players to hit a HR at age 40+." He captioned his Instagram story:

“@redturn2 still got the 🧃," indicating the 'juice' the 40-year-old Turner showed with his bat.

PCA's Instagram story

Turner, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Cubs ahead of the 2025 season, has appeared in 30 games so far. He is hitting .208 along with 11 RBIs, one home run and one stolen base.

Justin Turner's home run in vain as Reds edge Cubs 6-4

Before Justin Turner hit his first home run of the season, the Reds had already scored two runs, thanks to shortstop Elly De La Cruz's two-run home run in the first inning off Cubs starter Colin Rea.

The Reds made the game 3-1 on Will Benson's sac-fly in the bottom of the fourth inning. De La Cruz continues to be the stalwart he is as he once again came through for the Reds. In the fifth inning, the Reds' shortstop drove in two runs with his single. In the process, De La Cruz becomes the first player this season to have multiple games with a home run, a stolen base and four RBIs.

Reds star Spencer Steer's RBI single in the fifth gave the Reds a commanding 6-1 lead. The Cubs tried to cover ground by scoring one run each in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings. Ian Happ's groundout drove in Carson Kelly; Pete-Crow Armstrong's sac-fly drove in another run, and finally Kelly's solo home run.

However, it was too little, too late as the Reds managed to win the game 6-4.

With the win, the Reds improved to 26-27, while the Cubs dropped to 31-21 on the season. The ongoing series will play its decider on Sunday, where the Reds will start Nick Lodolo and the Cubs will send Ben Brown on the mound.

