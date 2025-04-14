After Aaron Judge joins as captain, Dodgers' $136,562,500 ace reveals whether he'd suit up for Team USA in 2026

Tyler Glasnow would be one of the top pitchers to join the World Baseball Classic if he signed up for the 2026 team. The nation hasn't had some of its best pitchers for a variety of reasons over the last few iterations of the tournament.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace has struggled mightily with health over the duration of his career. That has prevented him from playing for the team in the past, but what about next year?

Glasnow was asked if he heard of Aaron Judge's commitment as the captain and if he would like to join to as well. He said:

"I would love to do it. It's one of those things where I've been hurt every single year where it's not a very good [idea]. I kind of have my obligation, my responsibility to the Dodgers. It would have to be both of us mutually agreed that this is fine...

"If there's any hesitation or I don't end the season in the best shape, I'm more focused on trying to stay healthy for the season every year."

Health has prevented him from joining in the past, and if he'd not struggled with staying off the Injured List before, it would be easy to decide. He added:

"I want to extremely bad. I wanted to last time... I guess when the time comes to say yes or no I'll have to revisit it. My main goal is just to stay healthy and I think it's a lot of stress early on in the season."

The $136,562,500 ace (Spotrac) revealed that he asked the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023, but they ultimately said it wasn't wise since he was coming off a Tommy John surgery.

Tyler Glasnow will have to ask Dodgers to play WBC

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are a huge trio for Japanese baseball. They're also a huge trio for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow's team.

Tyler Glasnow might not be able to play in the WBC (Imagn)

Barring an unforeseen change, the Dodgers would presumably not have a problem with them returning to their country to lead their team to an attempted repeat, which bodes well for Glasnow signing up to pitch for Team USA.

It all comes down to how he finishes this season. Last year, he finished on the IL and missed the World Series win over the New York Yankees.

If he can avoid that fate this season, there's a much better chance the Dodgers will let him do what he wants to in the spring, but he also indicated that he might not do it on his own merit. It'll all depend on how things go.

