After dumping Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez reunited with ex-beau Ben Affleck to get hitched in $400,000 fairytale wedding

In April 2021, Alex Rodriguez and his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement and announced the news of their split through a joint statement.

The duo's relationship began in early 2017, and they soon became one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples. The couple frequently shared glimpses of their personal lives on social media, and fans and media outlets alike were enamored by their glamorous lifestyle.

In March 2019, the couple announced their engagement after A-Rod proposed to J.Lo. in the Bahamas. However, the two parted ways in April 2021, saying:

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Just months after parting ways with Rodriguez, Lopez reunited with her ex-beau, Ben Affleck. By April 2022, fans were thrilled to learn that the couple had gotten engaged for the second time. The couple took the world by surprise when they decided to tie the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony on July 17 that year.

In August, the couple wanted to celebrate their love in a grander fashion and decided to have a second, more formal wedding ceremony. This time, they chose an exquisite 33-hectare estate in Georgia, a location befitting the royalty of Tinseltown.

With hearts aflutter and cameras flashing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said "I do" once again in front of their closest friends and family.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love shines brightly as they share glimpses of their enchanting Georgia wedding. (Source: On The J.Lo.)

Reports suggest that the Georgia wedding came with a hefty price tag, costing upwards of $400,000.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had kids invested in the relationship

Alex Rodriguez with Jennifer Lopez

New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez and his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, brought in their respective kids from previous marriages, creating a beautiful blended family.

The pair were often seen attending each other's children's events, cheering them on from the sidelines during sports games, dance recitals and school performances.

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother to twins Emme and Maximilian, born in 2008 during her marriage to Marc Anthony. Likewise, Alex Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

