After Francisco Lindor, Fernando Tatis Jr. likened by NLBM President to iconic Negro Leagues player in Cooperstown

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is from Dominican Republic but his playing style is one that continues to draw praise from the way former Negro League players used to play. At least this is what Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick believes.

Following a previous comparison between Francisco Lindor and legendary Negro Leagues star John Henry "Pop" Lloyd, Kendrick has now likened Tatis Jr. to the Cuban outfield icon Cristobal Torriente.

On Friday, MLB posted a video of the NLBM President in which he compares Tatis Jr. to Torriente's playing style. Kendrick says Torriente was a five-tool athlete with an exceptional combination of power, speed and defensive prowess.

"When I look at outfielders, although Fernando is a little bit taller, Cristobal was described as somewhat stocky, but he was a tremendously talented five-tool athlete who starred in the Negro Leagues for many years, playing with the great Kansas City Monarchs," Kendrick said.

"He brought that same level of swag to the game that I enjoy watching when I see Fernando do his thing. And every time I watch Fernando, I see a Negro Leagues player inside that body."

The NLBM President also noted that when Tatis Jr. draws curtains over his career, he'll be "enshrined in the museum's Hall of Game."

NLBM President previously compared Francisco Lindor to John Henry "Pop" Lloyd

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is known for his elite defensive skills and an all-around player, received ultimate endorsement from Bob Kendrick.

The NLBM President compared the reigning NL MVP finalist to the legendary Negro Leagues infielder John Henry "Pop" Lloyd — a player that MLB legend Babe Ruth once called "the greatest baseball player" he had ever seen.

In the video MLB posted three days ago, Kendrick compared Lindor and Lloyd's playing style, sharing similar defensive excellence, strong arms and ability to hit for both average and power.

"I love watching Francisco Lindor play," the NLBM President said. "The guys who play great defense but then bring in an offensive skill set that includes the ability to hit for average and, of course, hit for power automatically remind me of the great John Henry 'Pop' Lloyd.

"Lloyd was slightly bigger than Francisco—a big man playing in the middle of the infield with great range, soft hands, a strong arm, and some power. So, it is a natural comparison for me when I see the amazing things that Francisco is doing. Again, it brings back to my mind all the things that I've heard about the great John Henry 'Pop' Lloyd."

Both Lindor and Fernando Tatis Jr. have a long part of their career remaining. However, their playing style has the making of how Negro League players were back in the day.

