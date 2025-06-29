After horrific Ketel Marte incident, Francisco Lindor's wife Katia voices opposition against dehumanization of high salary earning athletes

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was seen in tears after receiving abuse from a fan during a game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
The fan made comments about Marte's late mother, Elpidia Valdez, who died in a car accident in 2017. While the fan was removed from the stands immediately and was banned from all MLB ballparks, the incident has drawn attention to the harsh reality of criticism from baseball fans.
New York Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, reacted to the incident. She shared an Instagram post in support of Ketel Marte on Friday, highlighting how players are treated like "commodities" rather than human beings.
"I'm usually quick to speak up for the marginalized, not so much for the privileged for obvious reasons-but when it comes to our shared humanity, there are lines that should never be crossed," Katia captioned her post.
Katia also revealed receiving death threats for Francisco Lindor's performance on the field.
"I've received death threats over my husband's on-field performance, and these aren't isolated cases. This is a reality shared by many across sports and entertainment. Frustration is valid. Dehumanization is not. Let's be better."
Katia Lindor called for mutual respect, treating high-salary-earning athletes as human beings and giving them "grace, respect and understanding," rather than viewing them as "entertainment machines."
Ketel Marte opened up about controversial incident in Chicago
Ketel Marte revealed the comments made by the anonymous fan during the game against the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday. Marte said in an interview with Yancen Pujols on Friday :
"A fan was up on the dugout shouting things about my mother. He was like, ‘Last night I sent a message to your mother.’"
Like Katia Lindor mentioned, Marte admitted being on the receiving end of criticism from fan,s but the Diamondbacks infielder said the fan crossed the line with his comment.
"We have to do something about the fans; they’re going too far," he said. 'They always shout things about me, but not about my mother. Everyone knows that my mother died in an accident. And nothing."
Following the incident, Ketel Marte received a standing ovation from fans on Wednesday asa show of solidarity from fans.