After major MLB milestone, Mets superstar Francisco Lindor opens up about inspiring next generation

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor accomplished a major milestone in his MLB career which started with the Cleveland Guardians who drafted him eighth overall in the 2011 MLB draft. He made his debut on June 14, 2015, as a pinch hitter and even recorded his first major league hit.

Ad

As Lindor celebrates 10 years in the MLB, he has a message for the younger generation. His message video was posted by the MLB Players Association, which, along with the message, posted highlights of Lindor's 10+ years in MLB.

"When I look back, I can say I've played in the big leagues for 10-plus years," Lindor said. "I'm a big believer that people set the path for me, and I'm just trying to do the same for others.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over the years, Lindor understood that his duty is not only to himself but is to everyone who gets inspired by watching him play.

"We have a duty to do things the right way for the people who are coming after us," Lindor said. "I just felt like being part of the association — among the leadership group — was something I wanted to do to inspire others and help them walk the walk.

Ad

"Growing up, I used to analyze all the players who were in the big leagues, thinking, I could be in this position and play for years. I'm living the life I always wanted, so why not embrace it and make lifelong memories and friendships"

Ad

What has Francisco Lindor achieved in 10 years in MLB and is he a lock for Hall of Fame?

There haven't been many shortstops who have earned comparisons to five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter, but Francisco Lindor has.

At the time of writing, Lindor boasts a .274 career batting average, with 1,548 hits, 258 home runs, 799 RBIs and 195 stolen bases over 11 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets.

Ad

He has two Silver Slugger Awards, two Gold Glove Awards, four All-Star selections and is a member of the rare 30-30 club (2023). Moreover, he has led all shortstops in home runs during multiple seasons.

In April, Lindor recorded his 1,500th career hit and his 250th home run, marking his 20th career multi-homer game. Only Ernie Banks and Alex Rodriguez have more multi-homer games as shortstops.

Lindor's Hall of Fame candidacy is a lock. Analyst Jay Jaffe's JAWS (Jaffe WAR Score) system, which evaluates Hall of Fame worthiness, places Lindor among the top 20 shortstops, indicating a strong case for future induction.

He is still 31 and will continue to contribute to his Hall of Fame-looking resume.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More