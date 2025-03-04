After President Donald Trump, Reds legend becomes latest advocate for Pete Rose’s Hall of Fame induction

For decades, Pete Rose’s ban from Major League Baseball due to sports betting has been one of the most controversial topics in the sport. The record hits leader remained on the outside looking in, unable to receive the sport’s highest honor — a plaque in Cooperstown.

However, of late, several names are batting for him including US President Donald Trump asking for the MLB to pardon him and give him his rightful place among baseball greats. Moreover, a petition has reportedly been made to the MLB, as Commissioner Rob Manfred and his staff are currently contemplating the possibility of removing him from the ineligible list.

On Monday, another big name came to at-bat for Rose. Former Cincinnati Reds great Sean Casey voiced his strong support for Rose's Hall of Fame case.

"Dude, has he not paid the price?" Casey asked (5:27 onwards). "Come on. At the end of the day, Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame. He made a mistake, but he owned up to it, and he’s paid for it for decades."

With 4,256 career hits, three World Series rings, and an MVP award, Rose’s on-field resume is fitting for Hall of Fame. While Casey acknowledged Rose should not have continued his way into betting but believes he has suffered enough.

"Like you said, Chinch, his whole life is baseball. I mean, you talk about a prison sentence—Pete Rose’s prison sentence was not being able to come to the ballpark, not being able to be a part of the game that he loved," Casey added. "That was the punishment for the mistake he made."

"But at the end of the day, I’d like to see Pete get reinstated. And hopefully, he’ll have a chance to get into Cooperstown."

What did Pete Rose do to receive an automatic lifetime ban?

Pete Rose was outcasted from the majors in 1989 after it was found that he placed bets on baseball while he was still a manager of the Cincinnati Reds. The Dowd Report found evidence that Rose placed numerous bets on baseball games, including his own team.

While there was no evidence that he bet against the Reds, his actions violated MLB Rule 21, which prohibits gambling on baseball and if violated carries an automatic lifetime ban for betting on games involving one’s own team.

Initially, Rose denied all allegations for years. However, in 2004 — 15 years after his ban — he admitted in his autobiography "My Prison Without Bars" that he had indeed bet on the Reds, but only to win.

Due to this ban, Rose was not eligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, as MLB players on the "permanently ineligible" list cannot be considered. His case remains one of the most debated topics in baseball history.

