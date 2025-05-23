  • home icon
  After Royals' series win over Giants, Bobby Witt Jr. sends 1-word message

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 23, 2025 16:28 GMT
MLB: Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn
After Royals' series win over Giants, Bobby Witt Jr. sends 1-word message - Source: Imagn

The hits keep coming for All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as he helped the Kansas City Royals to an 8-4 win in the rubber game of the series on Wednesday night.

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-4 in the series finale with two RBIs and driving in a run for the team. It was the third consecutive game with a bit for the All-Star slugger.

Incidentally, his output helped the team to score more than three runs for the first time in seven games. The Royals won the series opener 3-1 and followed it with a 3-2 loss in the second game.

Following the series-deciding win on Wednesday, Witt shared a one-word message on Instagram with a snap from the game.

"Ambition," Witt captioned his post.
While Bobby Witt Jr. extended his hitting streak to three games, veteran catcher Salvador Perez came through for the Royals with a big offensive night. The All-Star slugger had a three-hit game that included a two-run home run in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 5-1 on the night.

Bobby Witt Jr. named cover athlete for MLB video game

Bobby Witt Jr. had a career with the Royals as he helped the team to the postseason after mounting a challenge for the American League MVP award. Although the star shortstop fell short in the voting against New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, Witt has emerged as the face of the franchise and arguably one of the most exciting hitters in the AL.

While Witt racked up several accolades in his milestone year, he has been rewarded off the field too. Earlier this week, he was revealed as MLB Clutch Hit Baseball 2025 video game's cover player.

“It’s cool,” Witt said. “They kind of came to us and reached out. We saw the opportunity and it was there. “I just kind of downloaded it. Just to have the app with my face on it is kind of cool.”
The expectations has been sky high from Bobby Witt Jr. after his stellar season in 2024 and the fan-favorite is delivering with a strong start to the 2025 campaign.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Quick Links

