After silencing Aaron Judge, Mets' superstar closer sends clear message before Subway Series decider

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was nowhere to be found in Game 2 of the Subway Series against the Mets. Judge was blanked in five at-bats, including the last out of the game wherein he was struck out by Mets' star closer Edwin Diaz.

Heading into the contest, Judge was tied for the second-most home runs across the league with 15, leads the league in batting average, slugging and on base percentage at .414/.500/.775, respectively. The Yankee captain also possess the highest OPS with 1.275 and the most hits with 70 and RBI with 41. However, it was no match to Diaz, who sent a clear message after the win.

"Great win #SubwaySeries let's go Mets" - Diaz

Upon the star closer's insertion in the game, the Queens-based squad were leading the Yankees, 3-2. Diaz would then finished the game of with ease as gained an Austin Wells punch out and a Ben Rice ground out before ultimately drawing the strikeout against the hottest hitter in MLB.

With the victory, Edwin Diaz claimed his tenth save this year. After a grueling 2024 campaign back from injury, the 31-year-old is slowly gaining back his All-Star form as he's posted a 3.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 18 innings.

Mets outlast Yankees to tie up Subway Series

In a thrilling affair, the New York Mets edged out the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the Subway Series in MLB's first-ever Rivalry Weekend. The orange and blue came away with a narrow 3-2 win after a pitching duel between the two crews.

Both Griffin Canning and Clarke Schmidt had respectable starts for their respective squads as they both gave up just two runs each in a nip-and-tuck battle. Canning ended the game with two earned runs on seven base hits with a walk and four strikeouts for the Metropolitans while Schmidt gave up the same number of earned runs on three base hits with five walk and five punch outs for the Bombers.

Runs were scarce in the contest as it wouldn't be until the third inning wherein DJ LeMahieu opened it with a solo home run. The visitors would answer back half an inning later as Pete Alonso smacked an RBI-single that brought home Francisco Lindor. This would be followed up by Mark Vientos' sacrifice fly that drove in Juan Soto.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cody Bellinger hit a solo shot — his sixth as a Yankee, to tie the score. However, it would be Francisco Lindor's sac fly in the ninth that drove in the go-ahead run for the 3-2 victory.

