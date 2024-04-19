"Agent with benefits" - Fans astonished after images of Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba sharing close moments surface online

Trevor Bauer has been in the spotlight ever since he released a video about one of his accusers Darcy Esemonu being charged with fraud. Bauer was trying to make his point that he had been innocent and the former Dodgers pitcher was aiming to return to the majors.

On the other hand, Lindsey Hill, Bauer's other accuser, is trying to prove him wrong. Recently, Hill took to social media to share images of Bauer and his agent Rachel Luba. Hill acquired the images through Rachel's private Instagram account. Lashing back at Bauer, she posted screenshots of the Luba's profile on X.

Here's a look at Hill's post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Several fans were surprised to see Bauer being close with his agent as they took to X to express their thoughts. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

"Agent with benefits," wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"The one couple from high school that’s still together but he still won’t propose," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many fans were surprised since these images were on Luba's private account.

"I was not aware she used to be this open about it," one fan wrote.

"Open relationships exist and all but I cannot imagine being in one with someone who’s so publicly around. Like whew, embarrassing," another fan wrote.

"Absolutely wild for her to keep these up," added one fan.

"That’s crazy since 2 of his 3 rules of dating are no feelings and no public affection (especially social media)," one fan chipped in.

While it's not certain what Trevor Bauer's relationship with his agent means, fans were astonished to see the images.

Trevor Bauer seeks redemption and MLB return

Trevor Bauer posted a video following his accuser's arrest. Bauer stated he was a victim as his accuser demanded $1 million to settle the litigation. Esemonu accused the pitcher of sexual assault in 2023, but Bauer said her medical records told a different story.

The former Cy Young Award Winner is trying to prove his innocence and find a way back to the big leagues. It's also worth noting that Bauer was not arrested for any criminal offense and the charges were dropped.

Several MLB fans believe that Bauer is innocent and has been a victim. He is ready to get back to the league for a minimal contract, however, there has been no progress on an MLB return.

In March 2024, Trevor Bauer agreed to pitch five games for the Diablos Rojos between April 11 and May 8.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback