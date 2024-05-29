"Agree completely" - Trevor Bauer reacts to fan complaining about MLB teams showing no interest in ex-Dodger despite stellar LMB performance

After a successful last season in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer has performed exceptionally well in the Mexico League. At the start of the 2024 season, the 2023 NPB All-Star had a stellar outing for Diablos Rojos del Mexico.

Based on his performance, the Cy Young award winner eventually had his contract extended by the team from six games to the entire 2024 season. Despite Bauer performing well in the Mexican league. he still wants to get his position in the MLB back and is actively working towards his comeback.

Recently, he retweeted a fan’s post that expressed disbelief that Bauer, who is still regarded as having the skill and ability to play in Major League Baseball, is not signed by any major league team. Sharing the tweet, Bauer wrote:

"Agree completely"

Trevor Bauer aims to restart his MLB career after a 194-game suspension for violation of MLB policies on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. The Los Angeles Dodgers released him in January 2023 despite no arrest or charges.

In the 2024 season opener, Bauer gave up seven hits and four runs in three and ⅔ innings against the Quintana Roo Tigres.

However, he bounced back in his second start, recording 14 strikeouts with nine in a row, matching the league record, contributing to their 4-0 victory against the Bravos de Leon.

Trevor Bauer expressed frustration about MLB owners consistently refusing to sign him

Although Trevor Bauer is not charged with a crime, major league teams might hesitate to sign him due to potential negative publicity surrounding the allegations against him. Discussing the same, Bauer tweeted:

“There’s not a single mlb team out there that has 3 starters better than me. Let alone 5. And I’m as cheap or cheaper than any of them since I’m willing to play for the minimum.”

“And even though I have the support of players, coaches, fans, managers, and gms league wide, every time they go to the owner to sign me they’re told no. Makes you wonder who is telling all the owners not to sign me.”

In his major league career, Trevor Bauer has 83 wins and 69 losses with a 3.79 ERA.

