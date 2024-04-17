“AL MVP a lock” – Orioles fans hyped as Gunnar Henderson launches 5th home run of the season

Baltimore Orioles' sophomore sensation Gunnar Henderson continued his incredible form at the plate on Tuesday night. The ultra-talented shortstop got the Orioles' offense rolling against the Minnesota Twins, crushing the fifth home run of the season and third in the past six games.

The sky appears to be the limit for the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year, who continues to establish himself as one of the best in the league at his position. Gunnar Henderson is one of the key cogs of the Orioles' potent offensive lineup and will be one of the reasons behind any potential postseason run.

"That ball is gunna leave the yard" - One fan chimed in

The 22-year-old has emerged as a true power source in the MLB, hitting a whopping 28 home runs last season. Now, it appears that he might be able to surpass that total this year, something that has many Baltimore Orioles fans buzzing.

"AL MVP a lock" - One fan said

"You let him get hot...shouldn't have done that." - Another fan added

Some of these fans believe Gunnar Henderson will find himself in the American League MVP race by the end of the season. Although this could simply be excitement around his talent, there is no denying the potential output he could put up this season in the loaded Orioles lineup.

"I love Gunnar's HR celebrations once he crosses home plate - energy and passion!" - One fan posted

"THAT BALL MADE A SWEET ESCAPE!! Go O’s" - One more fan said

Other fans said Gunnar Henderson is only one reason why the Orioles have the most exciting team in baseball. Thanks to the likes of Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, and Jordan Westburg, the O's have one of the hottest lineups in baseball.

A number of fans are hoping the Orioles extend Gunnar Henderson sooner rather than later

Henderson has emerged as one of the most exciting and talented shortstops in the MLB. However, he does not currently have a long-term contract.

Although Henderson will remain under team control for the next several years, he will be eligible for arbitration in 2026.

"Extend him you cowards" - A fan shared

This is something that Baltimore Orioles fans are hoping to avoid. These fans hope that the front office will show their faith in Henderson by offering him a long-term contract before he reaches arbitration.

