“Albert has been the best player in our generation to ever play this game" - Manny Machado disappointed by teams not giving Albert Pujols a farewell tour

San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado had a lot to say regarding St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols and his final season in Major League Baseball. Since announcing that the 2022 season will be his last, teams have yet to do a farewell tour for him.

Other players of his caliber, such as David Ortiz and Derek Jeter, both received farewell tours in their respective final seasons.

Derrick Goold @dgoold

stltoday.com/sports/basebal… Manny Machado asked how teams are honoring Pujols, Molina. And said ... “It’s kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour. I’ll tell you that right now. Why? Albert has been the best player in our generation to ever play this game." Manny Machado asked how teams are honoring Pujols, Molina. And said ... “It’s kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour. I’ll tell you that right now. Why? Albert has been the best player in our generation to ever play this game."stltoday.com/sports/basebal…

Two months of the MLB season have passed, and no team has saluted Albert Pujols in any manner.

Manny Machado vocal about Albert Pujols and other Cardinals not receiving a farewell tour

St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright are all in the twilight years of their careers, and will likely retire after this season. The trio spent many years playing alongside each other in St. Louis, more than ten seasons, in fact.

Players who are this highly regarded in Major League Baseball often recieve a farewell tour from other teams, yet there have been zero signs of any teams making that sort of effort.

Manny Machado was angry about this, and he voiced his opinion about the subject. When asked about it, he said, “It’s kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour." He then went on to say that Albert Pujols is one of the best players of this generation, and it is ridiculous he is not being honored this way.

Pujols, in 22 seasons, has a career batting average just shy of .300, at .296, and a career OPS of .917. He has also racked up over 3,300 hits and is 17 home runs shy of reaching 700. It is safe to say that he deserves some type of tribute in his final season.

@BallySportsMW JUST LIKE THE OLD DAYSAlbert Pujols wins it in the 10th inning creating a walk-off for Tommy Edman JUST LIKE THE OLD DAYS ⚾️Albert Pujols wins it in the 10th inning creating a walk-off for Tommy Edman 🚨📹 @BallySportsMW https://t.co/H1kYx6ab7J

"JUST LIKE THE OLD DAYS. Albert Pujols wins it in the 10th inning creating a walk-off for Tommy Edman." - @ Sporting News MLB

Perhaps the reason for the lack of celebration is because fans hope Pujols will come back for another season. Either way, he deserves recognition.

