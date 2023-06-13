On Friday, Albert Pujols, the former St. Louis Cardinals star, and his stunning fiancée, Nicole Fernandez, made their way to the borough to catch the epic showdown between the New York Yankees and their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, at Yankee Stadium.

Pujols took to Instagram to post a picture of the pair straight from the ballpark.

"Enjoying this rivalry at Yankee Stadium," wrote the MLB veteran captioning the social-media update.

Albert Pujols' IG update. St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays

The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is one of the most intense in baseball, with a history that spans over a century.

The games between these two teams generate immense excitement and captivate a wide audience. They are often nationally televised and have been the subject of numerous documentaries, books, and films.

However, the intensity of the competition was lessened in comparison to previous years.

On June 11, Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 3-2

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols bagged a job with MLB

2022 ESPYs - Backstage: HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Albert Pujols attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Recently, Albert Pujols has been appointed as a Special Assistant to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred. In his new position, the former first baseman will primarily focus on player relations and matters related to his native country, the Dominican Republic.

Furthermore, Pujols will take on the role of an On-air Analyst for MLB Network.

"I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter of my career,” Pujols said, via MLB’s press release. “Commissioner Manfred and I share the same passion for growing the game in the Dominican Republic, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together."

Pujols, who made his MLB debut on April 2, 2001, with the St. Louis Cardinals, has amassed numerous accolades and accomplishments throughout his career. He was named an 11-time All-Star, winning two Gold Glove Awards, and six Silver Slugger Awards.

