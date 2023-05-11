Former MLB star Albert Pujols is all set to tie the knot for the second time after a rather acrimonious divorce, and he certainly cannot keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture with his lady love Nicole Fernandez, the daughter of Leonel Fernandez, former president of the Dominican Republic. The couple's smiles are the picture's highlight, radiating pure joy and contentment. It's evident that they are in love, and they're excited about their future together.

"So blessed to have you in my life, my soon to be Mrs. Pujols," wrote Pujols captioning the mushy picture.

Seeing his beau flauting their relationship publicly on Instagram, Fernandez couldn't hold back. She left a comment writing, "Te amo" which translates to "I love you" in Spanish.

Albert's fiancee Nicole left a comment on his IG post.

Albert and Nicole went Instagram official in late 2022 following the former 2× World Series champion's divorce from his ex-wife got settled.

Here are some of their lovely photos:

The duo has an age gap of seven years. However, the Cardinals legend and his fiancee look head over heels in love.

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols' first marriage

Dominican-American professional baseball first baseman and designated hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols with his ex-wife Deidre Pujols.

Former MLB star Albert Pujols was previously married to Deidre for 22 years. The duo tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2000 and share four children: Albert Jr., Sophia, Ezra and Esther Grace.

Albert and Deidre filed for divorce on April 4, 2022, as they could not resolve their differences, eventually resulting in a rather messy divorce. Recently, Albert Jr. graduated from college, becoming the family’s first-generation college graduate.

"I am very proud of my first born child for graduating from college today and becoming my family’s first generation college graduate. The world is yours and I’ll always be here to guide you in the right path."

It was indeed a proud moment for the Pujols.

