"Albert Pujols is a legend, but he doesn’t deserve to be an All-Star nor does he belong in the Home Run Derby" - MLB Analyst makes a contentious statement after Albert Pujols enters 2022 Home Run Derby

Albert Pujols' latest selection to the 2022 All-Star Game has some analysts and fans irked. Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will both appear in their final ASG on July 19 in Los Angeles. Due to a recently added clause, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is now permitted to select two veterans based on their "achievements."

Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder Albert Pujols is a legend, but he doesn’t deserve to be an All-Star nor does he belong in the Home Run Derby. Albert Pujols is a legend, but he doesn’t deserve to be an All-Star nor does he belong in the Home Run Derby.

The recent change to the selection process has created controversy amongst some fans. Many argue that Pujols and Cabrera's mediocre season stats do not merit a position in the prestigious All-Star game. The purpose of the game is to see the league's top talent face off against each other.

Pujols has not been selected for the All-Star game since 2015, and Cabrera since 2016. At 42 years old, Pujols is the oldest active player in the majors this season.

Albert Pujols will take part in his 11th career All-Star game in Los Angeles

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals bats in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger will now enter the 2022 Home Run Derby as well. He has only five home runs this season and only 28 over the last three seasons. There are plenty of other players more worthy of a spot in the derby if we are basing this purely on the numbers.

This is Pujols' 22nd and final season in MLB Albert Pujols will compete in this year's Home Run Derby, a source confirmed to ESPN. The Athletic was first to report this news.This is Pujols' 22nd and final season in MLB Albert Pujols will compete in this year's Home Run Derby, a source confirmed to ESPN. The Athletic was first to report this news.This is Pujols' 22nd and final season in MLB 👏 https://t.co/IkddRndrIG

Analyst Ryan M. Spaeder made a valid point, arguing Pujols didn't justify a spot in the Home Run Derby.

The All-Star Game, however, is a different matter. The game is an exhibition game and while the players do play hard, it's not played with the gravity of a regular season game. The goal is for fans to see some of their favorite stars and celebrate baseball culture, history, and traditions.

Mike Bloodworth @mikebloodworth @theaceofspaeder It’s an exhibition game and the Home Run Derby is for entertainment purposes only @theaceofspaeder It’s an exhibition game and the Home Run Derby is for entertainment purposes only

Furthermore, Pujols and Cabrera are not taking away spots from other players. This new rule was specifically put in place to add one player from each league, so the original roster numbers will remain the same.

Pujols has played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels in his career. So it is fitting that his final All-Star appearance will be in Los Angeles.

Based on their career achievements in the league, there is no doubt that both Pujols and Cabrera are deserving candidates. This decision by Manfred will add an exciting new dimension to the much awaited 2022 All-Star game in Hollywood.

