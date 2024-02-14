Albert Pujols' modified $205,000 blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a luxe marvel among supercar royalty

Former MLB star slugger Albert Pujols' modified blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS remains a marvel among motorcar fans and will forever keep him in the company of royalty in the supercar world. The three-time NL MVP ended his illustrious MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022 but not before adding to his impressive supercar collection.

The Porsche masterpiece is the crowing jewel of a series of supercars collected by the legendary slugger, which also includes the likes of a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

Albert Pujols was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1999 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2001. He went on to spend 11 seasons with the Cardinals and established himself as one of the best sluggers in the game.

He then spent the next ten years with the Los Angeles Angels and returned to the Cardinals in 2022 to end his career. Over the years, he has won three NL MVPs, two World Series titles, and made eleven All-Star appearances among other achievements.

Off the field, Pujols has always shown a keen interest in supercars and has often used his money to collect several impressive specimens over the years. In January 2022, the slugger added a modified, blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach to his already grand collection.

The modified version of the car includes a lighter carbon fiber for its body and interiors, lighter wheels and stiffer suspension for improved velocity. It contains a 4.0-litre aspirated engine which delivers 513 horsepower and is valued at over $205,000.

Former Cardinals star Adam Wainwright follows Albert Pujols' footsteps and joins MLB Network

Having retired from his playing days at the end of last year's MLB season, former St. Louis Cardinals star Adam Wainwright has announced that he will join MLB Network as an analyst for next season.

The life of an analyst and broadcaster remains a viable option for retired MLB players and Wainwright is the latest to join the ranks. The former All-Star pitcher follows in the footsteps of Albert Pujols, Yonder Alonso and Jake Peavy among many others who have found a second career as an analyst.

