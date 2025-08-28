Albert Pujols sweeps wife Nicole away on dreamy Capri escape with seaside romance and Italian delicacies

Since his retirement in 2022, St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has been spending more time with his family. The MLB icon enjoyed a getaway to Italy with his wife, Nicole.In her latest Instagram post on Wednesday, Nicole shared pictures from their time in Italy's renowned Capri Island. The carousel had several pictures from their vacation, including pictures from the seaside, featuring a romantic snap on a boat.&quot;Italian summer,&quot; Nicole captioned the carousel post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCapri is known for it's natural landscapes and one of the pictures from Nicole's post featured the Blue Grotto, sea cave on the coast of the island. The spot is popular among tourists for it's radiant blue water caused by an optical phenomenon.Albert Pujols and Nicole tied the knot in 2023, a year after the Cardinals legend divorced his ex-wife Deidre. The three-time MVP and Deidre were married for more than two decades and share five children, Sophia, Ezra, Esther Grace, Isabella and Albert Jr.Albert Pujols and Nicole reportedly started dating in late 2022 before the MLB icon called time on his career following a second stint with the Cardinals.Albert Pujols' wife Nicole hails &quot;pillars&quot; of her life on Father's DayNicole, daughter of former President of the Dominican Republic Leonel Fernandez shared a picture of her father and her husband to celebrate Father's Day in July.&quot;Two pillars in my life: the man who gave me life and the man share it with. love them deeply Happy Father's Day!&quot; Nicole captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe picture had Fernandez and Pujols in a Cardinals jersey and it was likely from the time when the former Dominican Republic president threw the first pitch to the Cardinals legend from a game against the Cincinnati Reds in Sept. 2022.