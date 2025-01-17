Albert Pujols' wife Nicole honors the Cardinals legend with meaningful message on his 45th birthday

Cardinals legend, Albert Pujols celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday and his wife, Nicole Fernandez, took to social media to wish the former MLB ace. The couple have been spending some quality time together since Pujols hung up his cleats in 2022 after a successful career in the big leagues, which spanned over two decades.

Nicole has over 285K followers on social media and avidly posts memories from her daily life with Pujols. In her latest Instagram post, she shared some images with Albert Pujols and penned down a heartfelt birthday note.

"On a day like today, God gifted the world one of his most beloved sons, José Alberto," the caption read (Translated). "He sent him to give all of us who have the bliss of sharing this life with him, an example of humility, decency, discipline and faith.

"Tito today I celebrate your life with my heart full of gratitude to God for the blessing He has given me to know you, my husband, forever. Happy birthday 🎉❤️🙏🏼 "

The couple had been friends for over a decade as Pujols played in the big leagues and she was working as a journalist. They started to date in 2022 and after a year, they finally decided to take the next step in their lives and get married.

They exchanged vows in a lavish wedding affair in September 2023 and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last year. The couple happily reside in St. Louis, Missouri, which has proven to be the second home for Pujols.

He spent 13 years with the Cardinals, winning two World Series, earning ten All-Star nods, winning two gold glove and six silver slugger awards alongside claiming the NL MVP honors thrice, in 2005, 2008, and 2009.

Albert Pujols and Nicole do not have any children of their own, but Albert has four kids with his ex-wife Deidre Pujols.

Albert Pujols' wife, Nicole, shared an image of his birthday cake

Nicole took to social media on Thursday to share some images of Albert Pujols' birthday cake, which was sent by a local bakery named 'Frost the Cake'. In her social media story, Pujols' wife thanked the bakery for the lovely gift.

Besides working as a baseball analyst with the MLB Network, Pujols has managed the Leones del Escogido, which is a baseball team that plays in the Dominican Winter League.

