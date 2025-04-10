Alec Marsh & wife Makenna spend quality time together with scenic mountain hike

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher, Alec Marsh married his longtime girlfriend, Makenna, in a beautiful wedding ceremony surrounded by scenic views in December 2024. The duo are passionate thrill seekers and avidly share moments from their adventure trips on their social media accounts.
On Wednesday, Makenna shared some delightful pictures on her social media story, from her latest mountain hiking trip with Alec Marsh and their furry friend, Marv. She even captioned a couple of images, updating followers on the condition of Marv as he made his way to the top with his parents.
Take a look at the images here, captioned as:
"Confirmed over the weekend that mini doodles can hike."
"Marv was very tired when we made it to the top."
The Royals had selected Marsh in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft. He spent almost four years in the minor leagues before manager Matt Quatraro announced Alec to be the fifth starter in the pitching rotation ahead of the 2024 MLB season.
Marsh finished a sub par rookie season with a 9-9 overall record, 4.53 ERA, 123 strikeouts and 1.26 WHIP in 129 innings pitched through 26 starts in 2024. Currently, the RHP has been placed on a 15-day IL due to complains of discomfort in his pitching arm.
The Royals started the 2025 campaign registering back-to-back series defeats against the Guardians and the Brewers. They then bounced back with a 2-1 series win over the Orioles and are currently leading the four-game series against the Twins at home, 2-1. They are 6-6 for the season and placed second in the AL Central standings.
Alec Marsh's wife, Makenna, reacted to the Royals SP bringing smiles on children's faces
Before the start of the 2025 MLB season, Royals ballplayers met with many children of special needs in a heartfelt philanthropic event. The players spent time with kids, talked to them, played baseball and even presented many goodies to the children.
Alec Marsh shared a heartfelt post on social media capturing highlights from the meet and greet event, with the caption:
"What it’s all about."
Makenna posted a sweet comment for an adorable comment for Marsh, writing:
"I love you!"
Marsh's return to the Royals roster in 2025 still remains a mystery as the organization has not provided any relevant update regarding the same.