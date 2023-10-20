Alex Bregman is one of the best hitters, not just on the Astros, but in the entire MLB. In Game 5 of the ALCS, the third baseman wasted no time in reminding everybody of that fact.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Bregman took Texas Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery 416 feet to straight away center field. The early jack represents the third straight game in which the Astros have scored first.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Breg-Man on the Moon: This ball was up, up, and away. #ALCS" - MLB

Despite dropping the first two games of the series to the Texas Rangers at home, the Astros appear to be back in the drivers seat. Astros fans took to social media to exclaim their exhileration at Bregman's jack.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 2023 ALCS represents the 19th postseason series of Alex Bregman's career. A native of New Mexico, Bregman recorded a triple alongside a pair of RBIs in the Houston Astros' 10-3 victory over the Rangers in Game 3.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Perhaps even more significantly, Alex Bregman's home run came against Rangers ace Jordan Montgomery. Seen as the anchor of the Rangers' rotation, Montgomery was stellar in Game 1 of the series, allowing no runs across 6.1 innings, fanning six Astros hitters in the process.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per usual, 2023 was a strong regular season for Bregman. In 161 games, the third baseman hit .262/.363/.441 with 25 home runs and 98 RBIs. At only 29 years of age, Bregman is already a two-time World Series winner and has also won the All-Star Game MVP Award.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In terms of their own pitching, the Houston Astros will be relying on Justin Verlander. Acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Mets, the 40-year old has an ERA under 2.00 so far this postseason. As such, getting ahead early is critical for Bregman and the Astros.

Alex Bregman is the latest demonstration of the Houston Astros' firepower

Alongside teammates Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu, Alex Bregman has shown that the Astros are seen as the AL's most potent offensive team for a reason. With the early drawing of blood against the Rangers, Bregman and the Astros have the chance to send the series back to Houston with the chance to win the ALCS.

Now, the Phillies also hold a lead in their series against the D-Backs in the NLCS. For better or for worse, it is looking like we will have a rematch of 2022 in this year's World Series.