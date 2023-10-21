While Alex Bregman started the scoring for the Houston Astros on Friday, he was full of praise for teammate Jose Altuve, who clinched Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers. Bregman and Altuve both hit crucial home runs on the night to give the Astros a 3-2 lead in their ALCS, inching closer to the World Series. Speaking to the media after the game, Bregman said that it is always an honor to play beside Altuve, whom he holds in high regard.

Alex Bregman was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. Since then, he has had an extremely successful career with the Astros and Jose Altuve has been his teammate throughout that time. Both players have been a part of one of the most successful periods of the club and continue to be the heartbeat of the team.

Bregman launched a solo home run off Jordan Montgomery in the first innings of the game to give the Astros an early lead in the night. While the Rangers fought back to take the lead later in the game, Altuve took the game beyond the Texans with a three-run blast in the eighth that was enough to see them over the line. Bregman spoke to the media after the game and praised Altuve for being an integral part of the team:

"It’s literally an honor to take the field with him every single day and see how he goes about his business. I hope my 14-month-old son grows up to be the man that he is.”

It is no wonder that Alex Bregman is full of praise for Jose Altuve after the Venezuelan helped the Houston Astros to a victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the ALCS. Altuve's three-run home run on the night marked his third career go-ahead HR in the ninth or later, the highest in the history of the MLB. His 26 career postseason is also just three homers away from the all-time postseason HR record of 29 set by Manny Ramirez.