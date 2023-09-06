Jose Altuve's legacy was already established before his last two games. Following his consecutive multi-homer games, even his teammates like Alex Bregman have gone onto appreciate his talent.

Altuve hit three home runs in his first three at-bats against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. He continued his streak from the series opener, becoming only the fourth Astros batter to hit four consecutive home runs in four at-bats and the first to do so since 2000.

His first two home runs were against starter Nathan Eovaldi, who was making his comeback from the IL. Altuve hit a leadoff home run that travelled 406 feet in the first inning before he added a 398 feet dinger in the second.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following his two home runs in the left field, he hit a 426-foot home run to the centre field wall off regular starter Dane Dunning, who had come on in relief in the third inning. That was Altuve's fifth hit, which cleared the field, in his last six at-bats.

His home run hitting streak was halted with a ground out in the fifth, but he struck out in the seventh to complete his night. His teammates were all praise as they congratulated the first baseman.

Alex Bregman said about Altuve's hitting streak after the game that he can 'hit anything', even 'standing upside down'.

“He can hit anything,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “He can hit standing upside down. He can flat-out hit.”

Jose Altuve capping off another strong season for Astros

Jose Altuve has missed almost 60 games this season but has still hit 15 home runs, complete a cycle, and averaging .321.

His exceptional numbers are a tribute to his consistency in the Astros lineup and as one of the key players in the team's recent run of success over the years.