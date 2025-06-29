Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger's wives react to Gerrit Cole's spouse Amy stealing the spotlight at Carlos Rodon's partner's birthday celebration

New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy attended the 30th birthday party of fellow Yankees ace Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley. Her ensemble for the event left many in awe.

On Saturday, Amy posted photos from Ashley's birthday party. In the first photo, she is dressed in a dark green, off-the-shoulder two-piece dress and poses beside Cole, who is wearing white overalls.

In the next photo, Amy poses with the birthday girl, and in the final slide of the post, she gets clicked in a group photo of Yankees wives and girlfriends.

"Happy 30th Ashley & Cody! 🥳" she wrote in the caption.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, chimed in with her reaction:

“OK 🔥.”

Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger’s wife, Chase, wrote:

“GORGEOUSSSSS per usual 😘.”

Gerrit and Amy Cole inspire Bronx students with heartfelt visit to NYC public school

While Gerrit Cole is done for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this season, his community efforts in the Bronx have not stopped.

On June 13, Cole and Amy paid a visit to the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology, funded by the Gerrit and Amy Cole Foundation. They had heartfelt interactions with students, learning what they are up to these days.

The couple was on behalf of their foundation, who strive to support and inspire youth in the communities.

“Amy and I had the chance to visit @mshs223bx... We met incredible students who inspired us with their energy, curiosity, and drive. Can’t wait to see all they’ll accomplish,” Cole wrote in the caption.

The foundation shared glimpses from their visit with Gerrit and Amy Cole, providing narration in the background of the video, explaining what their visit was about.

"We've seen the school use our support in creative and thoughtful ways, exploring access to out-of-state field trips, and exposing the kids to different cultures and different communities, just showing them how big the world can be and where they can stretch their dreams," Cole said in the video.

Gerrit and Amy Cole started their foundation in 2020 and ever since their arrival in New York City, several schools in the neighborhood have benefited through the funding from their organization.

