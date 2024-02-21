Alex Bregman Contract Update: Astros GM Dana Brown gives underwhelming response when questioned about star infielder's extension

After being a Houston Astros staple for eight years, Alex Bregman's status within the organization remains a mystery heading into the new season. The two-time World Series-winning third baseman has yet to receive an offer from the team.

In a recent interview with Sports Talk 790, Astros general manager Dana Brown shed some light on Bregman's contract extension status.

"More from Dana Brown on Alex Bregman's contract situation, and giving Jake Meyers a chance as an everyday centerfielder."-@SportsTalk790

Brown, however, gave a muted response and shared that the team is still taking its time before offering the 29-year-old infielder an extension.

"At some point, we'll come up with some type of offer. But right now, we are not engaged in an offer," Brown said in an interview.

This is in stark contrast with Alex Bregman's camp as it was reported that the infielder, along with his agent Scott Boras, are willing to negotiate the terms of an extension.

"We’re listening to everting that the team has to say," Bregman said. "Just letting Scott (Boras) and the Astros do that together and handle that for me so I can be fully focused on baseball, my teammates, winning and doing the things I love to do – playing ball for this great city." - Via Brian McTaggart

With the new season looming large and an extension yet to be tendered, Bregman is expected to record mammoth numbers as multiple MLB teams are forecasted to line up for his signature for 2025.

Alex Bregman has spent his pro career with the Houston Astros

Bregman made his debut for the Astros on July 25, 2016. Since then, he has amassed a respectable resume for his budding career.

The New Mexico native has won the World Series twice, has been selected to two All-Star teams, was a part of the 2019 All-MLB Second Team, and won the Silver Slugger Award in the same year. It was also the third baseman's most prolific year as he finished second in AL MVP voting.

A mark of Bregman's Houston career is his durability having played in 150+ games in five of eight seasons for the team. His career slash line is .274/.373/.487/.861 with 165 home runs, 588 RBIs, and 235 doubles.

