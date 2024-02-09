Alex Bregman Contract Update: Astros GM Dana Brown sets no timeline on negotiations with star 3B

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is looking for a contract extension this season. The slugger's five-year, $100 million contract is set to expire following the completion of the 2024 season.

Houston's front office locked in an extension with Jose Altuve earlier in the week. The two sides agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal, securing the All-Star second baseman's future with the club.

While Houston pounced on the opportunity to extend Altuve, Bregman's extension could come later down the road. General manager Dana Brown recently spoke with the media about their plans with their slugging third baseman.

"We love Alex, we'd love to have him here and as far as a timeline, we just don't have it. But we will at some point make him an offer" stated Brown.

Reaching an extension with Bregman is something that the Astros plan on doing. However, they cannot put a timeline on when a deal could get done.

Dana Brown knows how good Alex Bregman is

Alex Bregman is considered one of the most elite third basemen right now. According to Pitcher List's 2023 MLB third-base rankings, he was the fourth-best in the league.

Bregman possesses a great glove at the hot corner and a powerful bat in the middle of the order. Last season, he played in all but one regular season game, hitting .262/.363/.441. That is something Dana Brown does not want to lose.

"It would be tough to look out at third base and not see that elite defense. So at some point, we will circle back and have those conversations" said Brown.

Brown reassured the fanbase that the Astros would circle back and talk extensions with Bregman at some point this season. But for now, the front office is focused on getting ready for Opening Day.

