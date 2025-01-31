Alex Bregman drops 1-word reaction to wife Reagan's radiant maternity photoshoot

Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, are preparing to welcome their second child. The couple has been happily married for over four years and are proud parents to a son, Knox Samuel. Now, the Bregmans are expanding their family, as Knox’s baby brother is due to arrive sometime this year.

Reagan, who has a passion for fashion and design, promotes various American brands across different categories by participating in ad campaigns and photo shoots. She recently took part in a maternity photo shoot with Phoenix Maternity Photographer and shared behind-the-scenes moments from the session on social media.

Alex Bregman quickly noticed the video and reacted with a one-word social media story, captioning it:

"Sheesh @reaganelizabeth."

Bregman and Reagan have been together for over seven years. They first met during a group dinner in Houston, Texas, while Alex was playing for the Astros and Reagan was working with Google in Austin. They quickly hit it off and soon began dating.

After more than two years together, the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship. Alex proposed during a romantic, snowy retreat in Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020. Ten months later, on Dec. 5, 2020, they exchanged vows in a private wedding in Katy, Texas.

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last year, sharing heartfelt messages on social media.

Alex Bregman and Reagan embraced parenthood for the first time with the birth of their son, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shared the reality of being a pregnant mother

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, took to social media to share a candid moment with her son, reflecting on the challenges of being pregnant while raising a toddler. She captioned the image:

"Reality.. being sick and pregnant with a toddler is not for the weak 😅 "

Meanwhile, MLB free agent Alex Bregman has been playing the role of a supportive husband, taking care of his wife during the offseason.

