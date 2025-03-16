Alex Bregman drops 3-word reaction to son Knox's new look for upcoming MLB season

Star third baseman Alex Bregman had an amazing offseason, spending some quality time with his wife, Reagan and son, Knox. He ended his long stint in free agency by signing a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox during the offseason. Bregman has been highly productive with his at-bats and defense in spring training.

After impressing in the preseason game against the Braves on Saturday, he took Knox out to get a haricut. Later that day, Bregman shared an image of Knox rocking a new hair look and captioning it:

"Happy haircut Knoxie 💪 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

While the Red Sox lost to the Braves at their spring training home in JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, FL, Alex Bregman was decent with his at-bats, going 1-3, crushing a long home run over the left-field stands.

While Bregman seems to be having fun in spring training, Reagan and Knox had tagged along with the 3B to Florida and even saw some of his games from the stands. Reagan had shared some images from the first few weeks in Boston and Florida on social media.

"A whirlwind of a week ☃️☀️🏟️🏝️🧳 very excited for this next chapter ♥️ "

Alex Bregman has played 10 preseason games with the Red Sox and has been highly influential at the plate. His offensive statline in spring training reads: .375 batting average, two home runs, eight RBIs, 1.277 OPS and nine hits in 27 at-bats.

Those hits include three extra base hits, showcasing that the two-time World Series champion is adjusting well with his new ballclub. He wil be hopeful of impressing the Boston faithful from the onset of the 2025 MLB season which begins on March 27.

Red Sox 3B, Alex Bregman feels 'settled in' at his new ballclub

In a media interview during spring training, Alex Bregman reflected on how well he's adjusting at his new ballclub.

"I feel definitely settled in, and it's been in large part due to the people in this organization, from the coaches and the players and people in the front office.

"It's definitely been awesome, and I've gotten to know a lot of people really quickly here, and have really enjoyed my time so far. I've loved it. I've loved every second so far," Bregman said (via the Boston Globe).

Bregman and Co. will take on the Twins in their next preseason game at Hammond Stadium on Sunday.

