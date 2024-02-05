Alex Bregman Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Astros superstar third baseman in 2024?

Alex Bregman remains one of the best third basemen in the MLB thanks to his elite batting skills, home run power, and on-base skills. Thanks to these skills, the two-time World Series champion has earned two All-Star selections and a second-place finish in the AL MVP race in 2019. The former first-round pick of the Houston Astros should continue to perform as one of the top third basemen in baseball yet again this season.

"Why Astros' MVP longshot Alex Bregman is best value bet on the board" - @HoustonUnvrz

Another reason why Alex Bregman has one of the highest statistical floors in the MLB is the potent lineup surrounding him. In fantasy baseball terms, that is a gold mine. However, this begs the question, how early is too early to draft Bregman in 2024 fantasy leagues?

Alex Bregman should be selected before the end of the fourth round in fantasy baseball drafts

The Houston Astros third baseman needs to be in the top five at the position drafted. When it comes to the third base position, the unquestioned top pick will be Jose Ramirez, however, the following three players will likely be a combination of Austin Riley, Rafael Devers, and the aforementioned Bregman.

"Alex Bregman was named the 5th best third basemen in MLB for 2024 by MLB Network" - @michaelschwab13

Unless something drastically changes, Bregman should continue to see his counting numbers wind up in the ballpark of 25 home runs and 100 RBIs. Because he will play in one of the most potent lineups in the MLB thanks to the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Jose Altuve, Bregman's RBI total could easily reach beyond the 100 RBI threshold.

Another reason why Bregman should be one of the top third basemen drafted is his durability. Last season, the Houston Astros star missed only one game, playing in 161 total. This durability makes him an intriguing asset in fantasy baseball because availability can be the difference between winning and losing seasons.

Fantasy managers should be more than satisfied to select Bregman in the third or fourth round of their 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. Although he might not have the stolen base potential of Jose Ramirez, or even the Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, his counting stats should more than justify his draft position.

