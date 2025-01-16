Alex Bregman Free Agency Update: Super agent Scott Boras addresses contract negotiations and market conditions

Scott Boras, the agent of highly-touted free agent Alex Bregman, sat down for a chat with sportswriter Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Wednesday. Boras shed some light on why the two-time All-Star had not yet finalized his next destination despite plenty of franchises looking for a player of Bregman's profile.

"Bregman’s a championship player, teams know it," Boras said. It’s really a matter of his decision-making and theirs, about how you can close up that gap. There’s substantial interest (in long-term) deals."

For some of the top free agents still on the market, there is also the possibility of accepting a one-year deal in order to improve their chances of generating a bumper offer after the end of next season, were they to have a good campaign. Bregman, however, is not interested in a deal of that sort.

Alex Bregman (L) and Scott Boras (R) (Images from - Getty)

That fact, combined with the fact that teams seem to be "spending far less" than previous offseasons, per Boras, seems to be the main reason that Alex Bregman has not yet agreed terms with a team.

"You’re seeing so many teams that are actually not spending," Boras said. "They’re making more, but they’re not spending. They’re spending far less than they did two (or) three years ago. There’s a quadrant as many as 10 to 12 teams that are in that position."

Alex Bregman looks to build on solid 2024 campaign

Two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman had a strong 2024 campaign with the Houston Astros, finishing the regular season with a .260 batting average, along with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. He was also as reliable as ever at third base in defensive situations.

The 30-year-old was a key part of Joe Espada's side that managed to overcome a tough start to the season to eventually go on to win their division, the AL West, for the fourth year in a row.

Wild Card Series - Detroit Tigers v Houston Astros - Game 2 - Source: Getty

Heading into the postseason full of confidence, the Astros, who are used to going deep into the playoffs every season, were perhaps surprisingly eliminated in the Wildcard series by the Detroit Tigers.

It is not yet confirmed where the veteran will play next season but there is no doubt that plenty of franchises will be interested in securing his services. With the kind of consistent offensive production he has shown over the years, combined with his defensive know-how and experience of getting the job done in high-pressure playoff games, Bregman is a highly sought-after player.

