Alex Bregman gives sneak peek of his batting cage grind while vibing to Kendrick Lamar's hit

Star third baseman Alex Bregman has been spending his offseason focusing on exercise and staying in shape. The 30-year-old remains on the free agent market, awaiting a contract offer for the upcoming season.

Bregman is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram. He often shares his training sessions with his 755K followers. His most recent behind-the-scenes clip was posted on Tuesday.

(Credits: Instagram/@abreg_1)

In the clip, Alex Bregman is in an indoor batting cage at a training facility, standing in his batting stance and prepared to swing, with Kendrick Lamar's song 'Squabble Up' playing in the background.

Bregman is wearing a black graphic T-shirt featuring an image of the late Kobe Bryant, paired with light gray athletic shorts, white sneakers, and red-and-white batting gloves. The backdrop features a well-equipped training facility with netted walls and artificial turf mats. After taking a swing, Bregman can be seen dropping the bat and walking toward the camera.

Alex Bregman had a solid 2024 season with the Houston Astros, after which he entered free agency. Last year, he won the Gold Glove Award, posting a .260 batting average, a .315 OBP, and a .453 SLG while hitting 26 home runs, driving in 75 RBIs, and drawing 44 walks.

Bregman began his Major League Baseball career in 2016 with the Astros and has since been an important part of the team, contributing to both of their World Series victories in 2017 and 2022.

Alex Bregman joins fellow baseball players for training sessions

On January 24, Alex Bregman shared glimpses of his training with fellow baseball players. He posted a series of images with the caption:

“Off da Meter”

In the photos, Bregman is seen alongside fellow free agent Greg Deichmann, Baltimore Orioles player Jordyn Adams, and the Tampa Bay Rays' Brock Jones. The photos show Bregman sprinting, stretching, and engaging in various exercises.

In addition to his former team, the Houston Astros, Bregman is reportedly garnering interest from the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs.

