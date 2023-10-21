Despite being one of the most divisive players in the game, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros is one of MLB's most effective batters. In Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday, the Venezuelan once again put his team on his shoulders.

After dropping the first two games of the series to the Texas Rangers at home, the Astros battled back, winning the next two games in Arlington. On Friday, Altuve and company took to Globe Life Field with the intent of taking their first lead of the series.

After both teams exchanged bombs, including a massive three-run home run by Rangers star Adolis Garcia off of Justin Verlander in the sixth. The Astros found themselves down 5-4 as Rangers ace Jose LeClerc came on to face the bottom of the Astros order. After LeClerc surrendered a hit and a walk to the eight and nine hitters, Altuve showed LeClerc why he is one of the game's most respected bats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"OH MY GOODNESS!!!! JOSE ALTUVE GO-AHEAD HOME RUN THE 9TH!!!" - FOX Sports: MLB

On the 0-1 delivery, Altuve crushed LeClerc's low breaking ball, giving the Houston Astros a 5-4 lead. As Altuve triumphantly rounded the bases, his teammates went wild in the dugout. They knew that their team's premier hitter had once again come through.

After the game, Alex Bregman, had some high praise for Altuve. Bregman himself had homered in the first inning against Texas Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery, but did not hesitate to give Altuve the credit he deserved.

Expand Tweet

"Jose Altuve may be one of best baseball players of all time. However, there’s no bigger compliment than the one @ABREG_14 paid him him after Game 5. “I hope my 14 month old son grows up to be the man he is.”" - Will Kunkel

Speaking to the media after the game, Bregman could not hide his admiration for Jose Altuve. The third baseman said that he hopes his 14-month old son, Know, "grows up to be the man he is."

When it comes to playoff baseball, Altuve is nothing short of phenomenal. A career .270 hitter in the postseason, his three-run jack in Game 5 was his 26th postseason home run. This number moves him into third-place all-time in the category, three behind Manny Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians.

Jose Altuve has done it again for the Astros

After being maligned for his supposed role in his team's 2017 sign-stealing scandal, Altuve was vilified after his innocence was proven. Now, on the brink of appearing in their fifth World Series in the last seven seasons, the Astros have Altuve to thank.