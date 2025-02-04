Alex Bregman pens heartfelt message as former Astros coach Rich Dauer passes away at 72

Houston Astros and free agent third baseman Alex Bregman is mourning the loss of former coach Rich Dauer who died at the age of 72, the club announced on Monday.

The Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer served as Astros' first base coach for three seasons (2015-17) and was even part of the World Series-winning team. Upon learning the news of his death, Bregman went to social media and penned a heartfelt message to pay his respect for the late coach.

"RIP my brother. We love you. You will be missed," Bregman wrote.

Earlier, the Astros also sent an emotional tribute to announce the death of Dauer on social media.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Astros coach Rich Dauer," the caption read. "In addition to his fine playing career with the Orioles, Rich was a popular coach with the Astros for three seasons (2015-17), and was a part of the staff that led the team to its first World Series title in 2017.

"Rich courageously overcame emergency brain surgery to throw out the first pitch in an emotional ceremony on Opening Day in 2018. We send our heartfelt condolences to Rich’s family and friends."

While the post didn't mention his exact cause of death, it did mention that after winning the World Series in 2017, Rich Dauer underwent emergency surgery to remove the blood clot in his brain.

A report from MLB.com in 2023 said that the former coach suffered a significant stroke.

Former Astros coach expresses condolences upon Rich Dauer's death

Rich Dauer both coached and served under former Astros manager AJ Hinch. Both were part of the coaching unit for the Astros in 2017 when Hinch was the manager.

"Baseball has brought incredible people into my life," Hinch said. "Loved him when he coached me and learned from him when he was on my staff in Houston. RIP, my friend. And thank you for being you."

One iconic and emotional moment from Dauer came in 2018 when he defeated the blood clot and came back to the mound to deliver his first pitch on the Opening Day, leaving many emotional at Minute Maid Park.

As a player, Dauer played only for the Baltimore Orioles from 1976 to 1985. The infielder was part of the 1983 World Series-winning roster. He was enshrined into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2012.

