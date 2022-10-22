Alex Bregman's 2022 Postseason Stats: Does the Houston Astros' star rank among the best batters in the playoffs?

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is no stranger to postseason baseball. The New Mexico native is appearing in the sixth postseason of his career in his sixth season playing in the MLB.

Before Carlos Correa left the Astros last year, Correa and Bregman, along with Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel, were a unit. The quartet has appeared in more World Series games than any other infield set in history.

ESPN @espn career postseason HRs, the MOST by a third baseman in MLB history. Alex Bregman now hascareer postseason HRs, the MOST by a third baseman in MLB history. Alex Bregman now has 1️⃣4️⃣ career postseason HRs, the MOST by a third baseman in MLB history. https://t.co/2kxBwqihVJ

"Alex Bregman now has 14 career postseason HRs, the MOST by a third baseman in MLB history." - @ ESPN

Alex Bregman has 368 career postseason plate appearances. That number is in the top 20 all-time and sixth among active MLB players. At the young age of 28, Bregman has already appeared in two World Series titles and won the championship with the Astros in 2017.

So how does Bregman's performance in 2022 compare to his past campaigns and to other players in the MLB playoffs? Keep reading to find out.

Firstly, let's compare him to other players in the MLB playoffs. Bregman has gone 7-for-22 this postseason. This gives him a batting average of .318, which is 17th among MLB players in the 2022 playoffs. In terms of RBIs, Bregman has six, tying him with five other players for second place.

One must keep in mind that Alex Bregman has only played five games so far in the 2022 playoffs. Bregman's best postseason came in 2019, when he hit four home runs and 12 RBIs. The Astros eventually lost the World Series to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

cal @calliemelancon here is alex bregman hitting a homerun as a result of pure talent and skill and NOT LUCK here is alex bregman hitting a homerun as a result of pure talent and skill and NOT LUCK https://t.co/MxKQo9SqQT

"here is alex bregman hitting a homerun as a result of pure talent and skill and NOT LUCK" - @ CAL

Bregman has struggled to maintain high batting averages over his postseason appearances. Despite hitting for power, Bregman has only once finished a postseason with a batting average over .235. With Bregman hitting .318 so far in the 2022 playoffs, he is set to have the highest batting average of any postseason in his career.

The best hitter on the Astros this postseason is Bregman's teammate Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez is tied with Bryce Harper for the most postseason RBIs, with both having hit seven so far.

Alex Bregman needs to keep up the good work

Bregman hit a huge three-run home run in Houston's Game 3 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night. The dinger proved to be all his team needed as the Astros prevailed 3-2. If the Astros want to return to the World Series for the second straight season, Bregman needs to keep up with what he is doing.

Poll : 0 votes