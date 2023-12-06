Houston Astros star infielder Alex Bregman put up an anniversary post on Instagram with his wife on Tuesday, which has inspired a wide range of reactions from fans across the country. The Astros third baseman has also been in the headlines for other reasons as he prepares to enter the final season of his contract. However, on his third wedding anniversary with his wife Raegan Howard Bregman, his Instagram post was the center of attention for fans.

Alex Bregman was selected by the Astros as a highly touted prospect in the 2015 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. After a strong rookie season, the infielder helped the Astros to the World Series title in 2017 and has been a fan favorite ever since. He was also a central figure in the World Series win in 2022.

In August of 2020, Bregman got engaged to Raegan Howard and went on to get married in December later that year. Since then, they have made Houston their home and welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2022. Bregman has now put up an Instagram post with his wife on their third wedding anniversary, which has received much attention from fans on social media.

"The love of my life and his wife," wrote one fan on Instagram. "Cheers to many more!" added another.

Alex Bregman's uncertain future causes unrest among Astros fans

There is no doubt that Alex Bregman is a fan favorite on the Houston Astros roster. Hence, as he enters the final year of his contract, the front office has made it very clear that they have no intention of moving him over the course of the winter. As a result, it would mean that he will enter free agency at the end of the next MLB season, and reports suggest that the team is okay with that. This has caused much unrest among fans who would rather see their star third baseman extended sooner rather than later.

