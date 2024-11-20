Alex Bregman’s hilarious 'backyard baseball' mishap with son Knox leaves Astros star laughing through pain

Alex Bregman had a fun-filled session of backyard baseball with his son Knox during the ongoing offseason.

Bregman shared a couple of videos on social media showcasing Knox crushing the baseball, one of which was hit back at Alex and struck him right in the core as he broke out into laughter.

Check out the screenshots of Bregman's stories:

Screenshots from the story on Instagram

Alex Bregman also shared a post on social media, showcasing his son enjoying his meal before hitting some dingers in the backyard of their home in Houston, Texas.

"Backyard Baseball ⚾️"

Bregman dated Reagan Elizabeth for a couple of years before he proposed to her while they were on a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020.

They had to switch their wedding location at the last moment due to the restrictions that arose from the pandemic. But, they eventually exchanged vows at Reagan's parents' home in Katy on December 5, 2020.

Alex Bregman and Reagan were blessed with their first child, Knox Samuel, after more than a year of their wedding on August 1, 2022. Now, the couple is expecting their second child in the second half of 2025 after they shared a video announcing their pregnancy in October.

"Little brother coming 2025 🩵"

Alex Bregman documented his son's amazing golf swing

Knox has a knack for swinging big, just like his father. Before the start of the 2024 MLB season, he had accompanied Bregman multiple times to his spring training camp with the Astros in Florida. There, he was seen merrily running around the bases and taking some swings inside the batting cages.

Now, during the offseason, besides playing backyard baseball with his father, Knox was also captured taking some hefty golf swings. Bregman shared a video on social media with the caption:

"Knoxie! 💪🔥⛳️"

Alex Bregman started the 2024 season with the Astros slow but finished strong with a .260 batting average, 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and .768 OPS. He won his maiden gold glove award for his startling defensive plays at third base and is now a free agent.

While many ballclubs are lining up to sign his talents, it will be interesting to see his final landing spot before the start of the 2025 MLB season.

