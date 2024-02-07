Alex Bregman's initiative brings college baseball dreams closer for high school players

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has started an initiative to help young high school students in Texas reach their dreams of playing college baseball and getting a chance to become professionals. The 29-year-old is doing his part to help out school students who do not have the means to go to college by giving them the exposure to showcase their talents to coaches who might give them a chance.

Alex Bregman is a New Mexico native who started his major league career with the Houston Astros in 2016 after being selected by them in the 2015 MLB Draft. He has since become a central part of the team, winning two World Series titles with them and making two All-Star appearances.

Bregman first came up with this idea with hitting coach Jason Columbus six months back during the Astros' annual college tournament - the Minute Maid Classic. Growing up in New Mexico, the infielder remembered how he often had to travel out of state to get the exposure he needed and wanted to change things for school students today.

Hence, he came up with the Bregman Cares Classic, which is fully funded by his charity Bregman Cares Foundaiton, Astros Foundation and Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The tournament will feature six junior college teams, and will be played at Constellation Field from the 9th to the 11th of February. Speaking to reporters last week, Bregman said:

"Growing up in New Mexico, we had to travel outside of the state to get exposure and get seen... So in order for us to get seen while we were growing up and playing, we would have to travel or go play in different places. And we've always wanted to give kids every opportunity there was to be seen and continue to play the game that we all love."

Are Astros on the verge of extending Alex Bregman ahead of Spring Training?

Alex Bregman is entring the final year of his contract with the Houston Astros and is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 MLB season. On Tuesday, the Houston front office signed franchise player Jose Altuve to a five-year, $125 million deal which will see him at the club till 2029.

Following Altuve's extension, many expect the same from Bregman as he is in a similar position. Having passed on free agency twice already, it remains to be seen if Bregman will chose to explore it this time around.

