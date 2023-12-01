Alex Bregman's opulent $3,325,000 penthouse up for sale with murmurs of move away from Houston

Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is putting his posh Houston penthouse on the market for $3,325,000. The listing comes amidst rumors that Bregman may be considering a move away from Houston.

The penthouse, which measures a bit more than 3,900 square feet, has three bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It’s one of four penthouses in a luxury complex known as the Giorgetti Building.

The home features stunning modern lines and 12-foot ceilings, giving it a cool and sophisticated vibe. It’s also situated in the city’s River Oaks neighborhood, one of Houston’s most affluent areas.

City life awaits just outside the penthouse’s walls, with stunning views of the city skyline visible from a long bank of windows that runs along one side of the home. An open layout allows for easy access from the huge living room to the dining area and kitchen.

The kitchen is nicely outfitted with a massive island, Gaggenau appliances and Italian quarts countertops. A study, which could be used as a home office, is convenient to the main room but can be closed off with pocket doors.

A long, turf-covered balcony runs the length of the penthouse and includes a large gas grill. The main bedroom has double walk-in closets, a private balcony and an exquisite bathroom with two sinks and a deep soaking tub.

The home also comes with a three-car garage and storage space. And the building affords all the amenities you’d expect — a fitness center, dog spa, exercise area, conference room, and hot and cold pools.

Alex Bregman has been linked to a trade from Houston to LA or NY

Alex Bregman was a standout college baseball player at Louisiana State University, where he was a two-time All-American.

In 2015, he was drafted in the second round by the Astros and made his big league debut a year later. Since then, he has become a vital part of the Astros’ post-season success and helped lead the team to World series wins in 2017 and 2022.

The listing of Bregman‘s penthouse has fueled speculation that he may be considering a move away from Houston. The Astros have reportedly been shopping Bregman in trade talks, and he has been linked to several teams, including the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Whether or not Alex Bregman leaves Houston remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: his penthouse is a luxurious and stylish home that's sure to appeal to a discerning buyer.

