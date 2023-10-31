Houston Astros star Alex Bregman's son Knox Samuel made fans' day as the toddler was seen attempting some baseball and basketball moves.

In the video, uploaded by Bregman, Knox is casually seen shooting a basketball with a pacifier in his mouth, while also having an amazing baseball swing.

"Let’s go Knox!!!"

Instagram was surely impressd with Knox's dual-sport talent, and MLB fans posted lovely comments, with one writing:

"Top prospect in the making!" Another wrote: "Left handed pull hitter incoming"

"Future nba player in the making. LFGGGGGGG 🙌🙌🙌" "He could probably hit better than some players during the postseason."

"Generational Talent!" "STUD"

Alex is married to Reagan. The couple announced their engagement in January 2020, and in December of the same year, they tied the knot. Less than two years later, on Aug. 1, 2022, Reagan gave birth to their son, Knox Samuel.

Baby Knox is Alex Bregman's biggest chearleader

In October 2022, baby Knox witnessed the Astros win the World Series. Reagan shared pictures on Instagram of Alex's enthusiasm of sharing the historic win with his family.

Bregman made his MLB debut in 2016. He began the 2017 World Baseball Classic as the youngest member of Team USA, which took home the gold medal. He finished the season with the Astros, winning the 2017 World Series.

He led the American League in doubles in 2018 and was awarded MVP of the MLB All-Star Game. He led the AL in walks and WAR in 2019, was once again an All Star and won the American League Silver Slugger Award at third base.

In addition to winning his second World Series in 2022, Alex Bregman set records for playoff home runs (15) and runs batted in (47), becoming the all-time leader among third basemen.