Alex Bregman's wife Reagan has 2-word reaction to adorable bed time snuggles with son Knox

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, has entered her final trimester as the couple prepares to welcome their second son in early 2025. They already have an adorable two-year-old son, Knox, who continues to steal hearts on social media.

Reagan is making the most of her time with Knox before his little brother arrives. Knox is enjoying the attention and is not afraid of cameras anymore.

On Tuesday, Reagan shared a heartwarming video, showcasing a playful bedtime moment with Knox. In the clip, the two are snuggled up together in cozy pajamas, playfully arguing over who loves who more.

"I love you to the moon and back," Reagan said.

"No, I love you to the moon and back," Knox replied back a little aggressively.

This led to Reagan captioning the video with an adorable two-word reaction:

"Aggressive love."

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan's Instagram story

Reagan finds solace in Pinterest's pregnancy-related stories

Modern social media platforms are curated in such a way that best serves the person of interest. Since Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, is in the final stages of her pregnancy, she is reading a lot of pregnancy-related stuff on Pinterest, where news and information is published in the form of pinboards.

On Tuesday, Reagan also shared her love for Pinterest, with her captioning the story:

"Loving Pinterest these days."

In the photo shared, there were several photos of women who also like Reagan appear to be in the final stages of pregnancy. In one of the pregnancy-related posts, it was written:

"And then it happens... One day you wake up and you're in this place. You're in this place where everything feels right. Your heart is calm. Your soul is lit. Your thoughts are positive. Your vision is clear. You're at peace, at peace with where you've been, at peace with what you've been through and at peace with where you're headed."

Reagan's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Reagan's husband is charting the waters of free agency for the first time in his career. Alex Bregman is a free agent and could very well leave the Houston Astros this offseason. The Astros have been the only team he has played thus far, but with the team seemingly moved on, a different destination for the Bregman family could be on the horizon.

