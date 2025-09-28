  • home icon
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan celebrates newborn son Benny 's first post season

By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:10 GMT
Alex Bregman with his family.(reaganelizabeth/Instagram)
Alex Bregman with his family.(reaganelizabeth/Instagram)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, marks the team’s postseason berth on Friday night after their 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. With the victory, Boston clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2021.

Reagan posted a snapshot on her Instagram story. The story featured Alex holding up their baby boy, Benny, on the field at Fenway Park.

"Benny's first postseason!! LFG," Reagan wrote in the caption with excitement.
Alex Bregman&#039;s wife, Reagan, shared a story. (reaganelizabeth/Instagram)
Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, shared a story. (reaganelizabeth/Instagram)

Alex Bregman wore a Red Sox October baseball t-shirt and a cap, while Benny was dressed in a cozy ribbed, full-sleeve jumpsuit in a muted bluish-grey shade.

In April 2025, Alex and Reagan welcomed their younger son. Ten days ago, Reagan celebrated their son's five-month birthday. She posted a series of images with her two kids, Knox and Benny. Reagan was holding Benny, and she wrote a caption:

"Five months of pure love."
Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, opens up about postpartum experience

Six days ago, Reagan shared a clip on Instagram from her Sunday Sports Club Podcast, where she opened up about her postpartum experience:

"The truth is, with my second, looking back I've realized I've learned so much this time around. It's been a lot better, and I hope I'll feel like myself sooner. Right now, I definitely still don't, but I remind myself — I'm literally only 12 weeks postpartum. It's still so new."
Reagan wrote in the caption:

"My @sundaysportsclubpodcast episode is out now!! 💜🎙️ posting the link in stories!"

Reagan and Alex own a salsa brand, "The Salsa Chef," which crafts flavors that include unique ingredients like tequila. The pair tied the knot at Reagan's parents' home in Katy on Dec. 5, 2020, due to the rise of COVID, which caused the cancellation of their dreamy wedding plans.

"It made us truly appreciate our family and made us look into the true meaning of a wedding," Reagan told The Knot.

At the plate, Bregman has posted a .273 batting average with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs. He continues to showcase his power and consistency so far in the 2025 season.

