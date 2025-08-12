  • home icon
By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 12, 2025 11:30 GMT
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman made a return to his former home crowd at Minute Maid Park. On Monday, just 18 minutes before the first pitch, the Astros gave a video tribute to Alex by showing a montage of his career in Houston with the message, "Welcome back, Bregman."

Bregman's wife, Reagan, captured the moment and shared the post on her social media. In the carousel, the first photo shows Reagan dressed in denim shorts and a shirt with her hair tied in a bun, gazing at the stadium while seated in the stands.

The second slide featured a clip of a tribute being played on the big screen, where Bregman’s elder son, Knox, was seen cheering from the stands. Reagan tagged Alex in this clip. In the last photo, Bennett, the younger son, was resting in Reagan's arms while looking towards the stadium.

Reagan captioned it with the heartfelt message, “Back where it all started.”
Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan captures “a little bit of everything” in a heartfelt new post

On 9 August, Reagan shared a carousel on her social media platform featuring 13 photos. In the first photo, Reagan wore a white shirt along with white shorts. In another photo, Knox was seen in a Red Sox uniform holding his mother's hands while walking; one frame captured a clip of a game at Fenway Park.

Another frame captured a photo at the Museum of Ice Cream, where her husband, Alex Bregman, was seen pushing Bennett's stroller, wearing a yellow t-shirt, black bottoms, a Red Sox cap, and white sneakers.

She wrote the caption, “Little bit of everything.”

Meanwhile, Bregman has had a strong season, recovering from a right quadriceps strain to posting a .301 batting average along with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Edited by Neha
