Alex Bregman's wife Reagan gives sneak peek of her pretty day with Ryan Pressley & Zack Greike's wives ft. breakfast by the pool

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan is currently in her final trimester, waiting to welcome her second son soon. The couple seems to be in Arizona and met some of their friends from the Houston Astros, including Ryan Pressly's wife Kat Pressly and former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke's wife Emily Greinke.

It's been a whirlwind offseason this winter for the Astros as several key players have either left the team or are unsigned. Kyle Tucker and Pressly were traded to the Cubs while Bregman is still a free agent. All three of them played key roles in both the World Series titles the Astros won in the last eight years.

On Wednesday, Reagan treated her followers on Instagram to a glimpse of her relaxing day, sharing a poolside moment with her son, Knox. She posted a story that featured a beautifully arranged outdoor breakfast setting.

With the sun shining brightly and a picturesque backyard in view, she enjoyed a healthy morning meal while spending quality time with Knox. The table in the picture had a fresh fruit bowl, a salad and a croissant sandwich.

Reagan also tagged fellow baseball wives Emily Greinke and Kat Pressly, suggesting that they might have been part of the relaxing morning at La Grande Orange, a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

"could not be a prettier day ☀️," Reagan wrote.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan learns new course in marketing

Apart from spending blissful mornings with her toddler, Reagan is making the most of her downtime by learning new things. In another Instagram story shared on Wednesday, she updated her followers about the new course in marketing she is about to complete.

Reagan is currently taking an Entrepreneurial Marketing course through Harvard Business School Online (HBS Online).

"about a third of the way through with this online course by @harvardhbs on entrepreneurial marketing. It's only 4 weeks and packed with info. Highly recommend," she wrote in her story.

Reagan heads different businesses, including the couple's salsa brand Wild Sol and founded Exiza, an athleisure brand. She also designs jewelry for Shaftel Diamonds.

