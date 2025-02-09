Alex Bregman's wife Reagan leaves 4-word message for niece's first birthday, captures adorable moment of son Knox with his cousin sister

Former Houston Astros player Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, shared her reaction to her niece’s first birthday. The entire Bregman family came together to celebrate the birthday of Josephine, the daughter of Alex’s sister, Jessica Bregman Galtney.

On Saturday, Reagan posted several snapshots from the celebration. In one picture, several adorable photos of baby Josephine were displayed on the wall, with the caption reading:

“Our girl is one”

Reagan posted several snapshots from the celebration.

She also shared a photo of the treats at the party, which included fruit and vegetable salads, cookies, berries, chips, and much more, with the caption:

"A dream"

Reagan also reposted a picture shared by Jessica, in which Alex Bregman’s son, Knox, is seen with his cousin, Josephine. Both are riding on unicorn toys.

Knox is wearing a white shirt with dark-colored pants and white sneakers, while Josephine is dressed in an adorable pink dress with flower patterns. Reagan also posted a clip from the celebration, showing all the children, including Knox, singing 'Happy Birthday' to the birthday girl with their parents.

“Happy birthday to our fave girl. Time is flying,” Reagan captioned the clip.

(Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

In the video, Jessica can be seen bringing a heart-shaped cake for her daughter, who is sitting on a chair with her father, Jeb Galtney, beside her.

Jessica and Jeb Galtney announced the birth of their firstborn last year on Instagram, sharing some adorable pictures with the caption:

"Josephine Fields Galtney 🤍 2.12.24 You are everything we dreamed of and so much more."

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares latest snapshots featuring son Knox

On Thursday, Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan, shared some snapshots that also featured her son, Knox. She captioned the post:

“soaking in these slow days 🍓🧺✨🧸 third trimester came quick!”

Some of the photos were taken during their visit to The Farm at South Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, with a few showing Knox joining Reagan during a photoshoot. One heartfelt picture captured Knox kissing his mother’s baby bump.

Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, are expecting their second child, who they will welcome in the coming months this year.

