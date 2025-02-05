Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares 2-year-old son Knox's fun day at the farm 

Former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is currently spending quality time with his wife, Reagan Elizabeth and son, Knox this offseason as he continues to explore his options before finalizing a lucrative deal with a ballclub ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

Reagan Elizabeth has a decent online presence across various platforms and in her latest social media story, she shared a couple of images from Knox's fun-filled day out at the farm in South Mountain in Phoenix, AZ.

Take a look at the images shared on Instagram here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @reaganelizabeth/Instagram)

Bregman and his wife are gearing up to welcome another baby boy this year making their pregnancy announcement via a social media post on Oct. 17.

Take a look at the post here:

"Little brother coming 2025."

The Bregmans have been residing in Houston, Texas where the shortstop played with the Astros till 2024 before electing to become a free agent. Reagan, a graduate of Texas A&M University, has worked with various firms in Austin and Houston.

The duo started dating soon after their first meetup at a group dinner in 2017 and got engaged almost two years later in January 2020. The couple then held a private wedding ceremony in Katy, Texas on Dec. 5, 2020. They celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last year and both took to social media to wish each other.

Alex and Reagan welcomed their first child, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022. The little boy alongside her mother was present in the stands at Minute Maid Park in 2022 when his father lifted his second World Series with the Astros. The first Fall Classic title with the club came in 2017.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan made strawberry pancakes for her son Knox

Reagan Elizabeth took to social media on Tuesday to share a snap of strawberry pancakes that she made for Knox.

Take a look at the social media story shared on Instagram here, which had a caption that read:

"These didn't turn out how I expected but they were a hit."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @reaganelizabeth/Instagram)

Earlier on Jan. 21, Reagan shared yet another social media post that showcased heartfelt images alongside her son during a pregnancy photoshoot.

The caption read:

"We can’t wait to meet you little man."

While the couple awaits the arrival of their second son, it will be interesting to see how quickly Alex Bregman can put his free agency to bed in the coming weeks as 2025 Spring Training nears.

