Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shows off $35,500 diamond piece paired with a Simon Miller Tira dress at launch event for her food brand

Reagan Bregman, wife of Houston Astros’ star third baseman Alex Bregman, recently launched her salsa brand, Wild Sol. During one of the launch events, Reagan made a fashion statement wearing a combination of necklaces from Shaftel Diamonds valued at around $35,500, paired with a Simon Miller Tira dress. The luxurious ensemble showcased Reagan’s flair for both business and fashion, adding a touch of glamour to the celebration.

The launch event, attended by notable figures in baseball and entertainment, reflected the couple’s success beyond the sports arena. With Alex and Reagan Bregman entering the salsa market with Wild Sol, they continue to diversify their ventures, having previously found success with Breggy Bomb BBQ sauce.

As the Bregmans plan for a Texas-sized launch of Wild Sol on store shelves, they are not only making headlines for their achievements in the field of cuisine but are also drawing attention to their lifestyle, including Reagan’s jewelry collection at Shaftel Diamonds and her athleisure line. The couple’s involvement in horse racing and their role as parents to 18-month-old son Knox Samuel Bregman further emphasize their dynamic and multifaceted lives.

Alex Bregman faces uncertainty regarding his future once he reaches free agency

Amidst the success of Alex and Reagan Bregman’s culinary ventures, uncertainties loom over Alex’s future with the Houston Astros. As reports circulate about the expiration of his five-year deal, negotiations appear challenging. With all available indications hinting at a potential contract offer falling short of Bregman’s asking price, speculated to be near $300 million over 10 years, the Astros face a pivotal moment.

While the couple thrives off the field with their salsa brand launch, jewelry collection, and horse racing ventures, the impending decisions surrounding Bregman’s contract could mark a significant turning point in his career and the Astros’ roster dynamics after the 2024 MLB season.

